DAO Maker (DAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $167.14 million and $2.33 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

