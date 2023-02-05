Decentralized Social Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $102.58 million and $636,568.34 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $9.74 or 0.00042581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

