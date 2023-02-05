Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0849 on Major Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00421965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.67 or 0.28781292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00416401 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.08578605 USD and is up 15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,991,960.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

