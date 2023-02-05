Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $99.56 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Dent has a market cap of $99.56 million and $5.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

