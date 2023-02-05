Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.76.
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $118.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
