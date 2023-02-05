Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 503.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $3,026,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% during the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

