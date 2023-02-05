Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

