Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Devon Energy and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 7 1 2.56 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $79.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%.

This table compares Devon Energy and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.26 $2.81 billion $9.52 6.39 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 33.01% 53.17% 23.79% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Devon Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

