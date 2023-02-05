dForce USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,407.12 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. dForce USD has a market cap of $166.61 million and approximately $6,407.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00421381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01111661 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,419.45 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

