Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
