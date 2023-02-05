Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.30. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 16,950 shares.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
