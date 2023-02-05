Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.53 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Digi International Stock Down 3.4 %

DGII stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

