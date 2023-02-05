Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

