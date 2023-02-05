Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of DGLY opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
