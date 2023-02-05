Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $63.84 million and $1.96 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00421965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.67 or 0.28781292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00416401 BTC.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

