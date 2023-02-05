Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

