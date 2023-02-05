Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
NASDAQ:APPS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
