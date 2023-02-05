Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

