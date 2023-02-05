Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 9.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $56,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,848,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.