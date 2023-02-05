Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 9.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $56,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,848,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DFUV opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.