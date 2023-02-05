Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Trimmed by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

