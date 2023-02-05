Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 198,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 3,572,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,228. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

