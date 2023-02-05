Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.49. 861,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

