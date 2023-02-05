Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AME traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $146.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.