Distillate Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,139. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.