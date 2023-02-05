Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.23. The stock had a trading volume of 479,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,458. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

