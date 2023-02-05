Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Price Performance
AMGN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,118. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day moving average is $257.20.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
