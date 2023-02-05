Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,118. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day moving average is $257.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

