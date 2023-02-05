Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $7.42 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 629,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 20,698,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,785,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
