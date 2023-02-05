Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $99.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

