DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $133.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

