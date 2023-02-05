DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.46 ($34.20) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 12-month high of €39.48 ($42.91). The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

