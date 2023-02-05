EAC Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $6,206.03 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00416838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01107214 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,243.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

