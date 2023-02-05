Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on February 28th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

