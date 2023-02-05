Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EW. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

