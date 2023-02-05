Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

