Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 31.3% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $118,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

