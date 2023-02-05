ELIS Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $9,193.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00047062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00223259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1772343 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,696.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

