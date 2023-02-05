Energi Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $143,314.37 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025079 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,384,454 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

