Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Energy Focus
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
