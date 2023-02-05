Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.67 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $451.55 million and approximately $61.67 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00424644 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.80 or 0.28964025 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00426538 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
