Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Enova International Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE ENVA opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.