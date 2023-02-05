Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Enova International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

