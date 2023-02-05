Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Epiphany Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.66% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $10.10 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

