Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease 12-14% yr/yr to $3.65-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $269.54 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.73.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $244,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

