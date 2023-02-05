Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease 12-14% yr/yr to $3.65-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.73.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

