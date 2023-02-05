Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.54. 1,913,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.97 and its 200-day moving average is $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.73.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,635,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,193,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

