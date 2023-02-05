Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $22.87 or 0.00099391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $326.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00418563 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015527 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00728495 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00584601 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00192918 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00192384 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,142,945 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
