Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $389.92 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $389.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $23.72 or 0.00101628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,336.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00422437 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00736103 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00588584 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00185896 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00197874 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,131,911 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
