Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16, reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:EVBN opened at $40.00 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading

