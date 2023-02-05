Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $118.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

