Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

