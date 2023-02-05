Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

