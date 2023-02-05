Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.