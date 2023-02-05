FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NYSE FIGS opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.67.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

